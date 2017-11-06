ASTRO Chair to Testify at Energy & Commerce Hearing on Medicare Payment Reform

Newswise — ASTRO Chair Brian Kavanagh, MD, MPH, FASTRO, will join representatives from leading physician groups Wednesday morning to discuss Medicare payment reform before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.

The hearing, “MACRA and Alternative Payment Models: Developing Options for Value-based Care,” will focus on moving the U.S. health system from volume-based to value-based care through effective Medicare payment reform, namely the expansion of alternative payment models (APMs) for physician reimbursement.

Dr. Kavanagh’s testimony will emphasize the importance of long-term payment stability for the viability of medical specialties, such as radiation oncology, and the patients they serve. He also will outline how value-based physician reimbursement is essential to secure patient access to the highest-quality, highest-value care.

Hearing: MACRA and Alternative Payment Models: Developing Options for Value-based Care

Wednesday, November 8, 2017, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Eastern time

2123 Rayburn House Office Building and via live webcast

Dr. Kavanagh is available for interviews after the hearing.

Speakers Scheduled for the Hearing

Brian Kavanagh, MD, Chair, American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)

Frank Opelka, MD, Medical Director, Quality and Health Policy, American College of Surgeons

Bill Wulf, MD, CEO, Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians, CAPG

Colin Edgerton, MD, American College of Rheumatology

Daniel Varga, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Texas Health Resources, Premier, Inc

Louis Friedman, MD, American College of Physicians

