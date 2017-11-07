JACR Explores Social Media Impact on Medicine

Newswise — RESTON, VA — It’s a social networking world! The Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR®) will examine its influence on medical journals and professional meetings, radiology education and health care organizations in an upcoming special issue.

The journal of the American College of Radiology (ACR) takes “a deep dive to explore the ways in which social media will affect the practice of medicine and the careers of physicians,” say guest editors C. Matthew Hawkins, MD, and Ruth C. Carlos, MD, MS, FACR. A multidisciplinary team of scholars has authored 17 articles that will provide insight into a variety of unexplored aspects of social media.

The articles will be published in a January 2018 print issue. They will be released online over the next several weeks and cover:

The impact of social media on contemporary scholarship

Integrating social media into health care organizations

Social media’s influence on medical journals and professional meetings

The educational impact of social media in radiology

Social media communities for radiologists

Online articles available now include:

Social Media and Medicine will be the topic of a Nov. 28 JACR tweet chat during the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting.

JACR is the official journal of the ACR and is radiology’s only peer-reviewed journal focused on issues relating to health policy, clinical practice, practice management, and training and education. Its 2016 impact factor is 2.993, ranking it 30 out of 126 journals in the Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Medical Imaging category, according to Journal Citation Reports.

