Save the Date: American Physical Society Division of Fluid Dynamics (APS-DFD) Annual Meeting in Denver, Nov. 19-21

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C., November 7, 2017 -- The fluid properties of liquid, gases and even particles are constantly at work in our lives and around us. Covering topics including citrus fruit microjets, sinus pathways for drug delivery, the spread of pathogens by rain, and even beer bubbles, the Division of Fluid Dynamics meeting will uncover unique and puzzling mysteries of fluids and their applications. Fluid dynamics presentations will fill the rooms of the Colorado Convention Center this month at the annual gathering of the most forefront fluid flow research. The meeting also includes numerous workshops, focus sessions and the annual Gallery of Fluid Motion, which highlights the visually enticing aspects of fluid dynamics with artistic images and videos submitted by attendees.

The 70th meeting of the American Physical Society Division of Fluid Dynamics (APS-DFD) will be held Nov. 19-21, 2017, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. The meeting will showcase over 300 presentations on the applications of fluid dynamics in nature, engineering, technology and human health. Reporters are invited to attend in person for free (see details below). Journalists may also remotely access meeting information with DFD Virtual Pressroom, which will go live shortly before the conference begins. Live media webcasts featuring a selection of newsworthy research will take place Monday, Nov. 20; time and topics to be announced. For descriptions of all presentations, see the APS DFD 2017 Program at http://meetings.aps.org/Meeting/DFD17/Content/3384.

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

USEFUL LINKS

Main meeting website: http://www.apsdfd2017.org/

Itinerary planner and technical program: http://meetings.aps.org/Meeting/DFD17/Content/3384

Meeting/Hotel site: http://www.apsdfd2017.org/hotels/

Press Room: https://www.aps.org/units/dfd/pressroom/index.cfm

Look for live updates on Twitter throughout the meeting with #APSDFD.

PRESS REGISTRATION

We will grant free registration to credentialed journalists and professional freelance journalists. If you are a reporter and would like to attend, contact Julia Majors (jmajors@aip.org, 301-209-3103) who can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips, or background information.

LIVE MEDIA WEBCAST

Press briefings featuring selections of newsworthy research will be webcast live from the conference Monday, Nov 20. Topics and time of webcast to be announced. https://www.aps.org/units/dfd/pressroom/index.cfm

ABOUT THE DIVISION OF FLUID DYNAMICS OF THE AMERICAN PHYSICAL SOCIETY

The Division of Fluid Dynamics of the American Physical Society exists for the advancement and diffusion of knowledge of the physics of fluids with special emphasis on the dynamical theories of the liquid, plastic and gaseous states of matter under all conditions of temperature and pressure. https://www.aps.org/units/dfd/

###