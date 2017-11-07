Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Offers Surgical Clinic for Under and Uninsured Community Members

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – November 7, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center now offers specialized surgical services for specific conditions to community members with Medicaid, Charity Care, Horizon NJ Health and United Health Care Family plans. At the clinic, David Dupree, M.D., FACS, a general surgeon with more than ten years of surgical and robotic expertise, offers treatment options for a variety of conditions, including:

Lesions of the skin and soft tissues : benign and malignant skin tumors, cysts, lypomas, hidradenitis, lymph node biopsy, and melanoma.

: benign and malignant skin tumors, cysts, lypomas, hidradenitis, lymph node biopsy, and melanoma. Abdominal surgery including colon and rectal surgery : laparoscopy/laparotomy, adhesiolysis, bowel resection for obstruction, cancer, bleeding or perforation, appendectomy, colostomy, surgical treatment of diverticulitis, and pilonidal cyst.

: laparoscopy/laparotomy, adhesiolysis, bowel resection for obstruction, cancer, bleeding or perforation, appendectomy, colostomy, surgical treatment of diverticulitis, and pilonidal cyst. Biliary surgery: gallbladder, common bile duct exploration, and liver biopsy.

gallbladder, common bile duct exploration, and liver biopsy. Hernia repairs : inguinal, ventral, umbilical, sports type and abdominal wall reconstruction

: inguinal, ventral, umbilical, sports type and abdominal wall reconstruction Robotic surgery: hernia, gallbladder, colon and stomach surgery.

“It’s important that every member of our community, regardless of their ability to pay, receives quality surgical care,” says Dr. Dupree. “Offering the surgical clinic is the right thing to do and I am proud to be able to offer it at Riverview Medical Center.”

The Surgical Clinic at Riverview Medical Center is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month. For more information about consultations, please call 732-530-2296.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

