Notre Dame Expert Available to Discuss COP23, Syria & Paris Agreement

Released: 7-Nov-2017 12:05 PM EST

Climate Science, Environmental Science, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • paris agreement, Climate Change, COP23, Syria

    • Credit: University of Notre Dame

      Professor Patrick Regan serves as associate director at the Environmental Change Initiative at the University of Notre Dame and oversees its Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN).

    Regan is a Professor of Political Science and Peace Studies. He is an expert in the politics of climate change and conflict management (as well as civil wars and external interventions). Regan is also exploring the conditions under which water scarcity driven by climate changes influences the likelihood of observing armed conflict. A key part of this research involves the role of social adaptation to the climate stressors.

    He is the author of four books, including The Politics of Global Climate Change (Paradigm, 2014).

    Regan is available to discuss the impact of Syria’s recent vow to sign the Paris Agreement.

