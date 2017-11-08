Babson College to Host First International Rocket Pitch in Chile

Newswise — Babson College will host its first-ever international Rocket Pitch competition at Municipalidad de Vitacura in Santiago, Chile, on Thursday, November 23, 2017.

Babson’s signature event—a unique, fast-paced pitch competition previously held throughout the United States in Wellesley, MA, San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles, CA, New York City, NY, and Miami, FL—gives entrepreneurs three minutes and three PowerPoint slides to showcase their business ideas in a clear and concise manner to potential investors or other interested parties.

The Chile Rocket Pitch has been made possible by Babson’s Alumni Club of Chile, led by Horacio Justiniano MBA’11, Founder, Owner, and Partner of Co-Work Chile, David Furman Vernon MBA’13 of Danco Group, Christian Cantergiani MBA’13 of Valcan Investments Group and CEO of Tuna Palace, Karen Tomita ’08, COO of Negociación Comercial Santa Maria, and Martin Lewit MBA’08, General Manager of Nisum Latin America.

2017 Chile Rocket Pitch

Where: Anfiteatro Municipalidad de Vitacura

When: Thursday, November 23, 2017, 8:30-1 p.m.

Babson alumnus Carlos Honorato MBA’06 will speak as keynote at 9:30 a.m., following registration and welcoming remarks. The ultimate winner will get the opportunity to attend a course of their choosing at Babson Executive Education, including flights to Boston and all expenses paid for the week.

Judges to Include:

Rocio Fonseca, Executive Director, Start-Up Chile

Luis Bermejo, Managing Partner, Alaya Capital

Gabriel Gurovich, entrepreneur/starter and sought-after speaker

Antonio Turner MBA’08, CEO, Tanner Servicios Financieros

Mauricio Momberg, Municipalidad de Vitacura

Forty-eight entrepreneur teams applied to compete in the 2017 Chile Rocket Pitch, 20 have been chosen to present their ideas at a preliminary round on Friday, November 10, and 10 will be selected for the first-ever international Rocket Pitch on November 23.

Sponsors

Babson College

CoWork

Municipalidad de Vitacura

CORFO

Babson Alumni Club of Chile

