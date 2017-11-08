An Election Night Full of Upsets, Says Virginia Tech Political Expert

Virginia Tech political scientist Karen Hult called it an election night no one fully projected.

“There were upsets across the state, in every region of Virginia,” said Hult. “A number of long time House incumbents were turned away. While the exact breakdown of Democrats and Republicans isn’t known yet, it’s clear the House of Delegates will have a much different look when it convenes in January.”

Election analysis from Professor Karen Hult is available for media outlets

