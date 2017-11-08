Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center Foundation Raises More Than $175,000 at Annual Benefit for Bayshore Oktoberfest Celebration

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center Foundation hosted the second annual Benefit for Bayshore Oktoberfest Community Celebration on Friday, October 13 and raised more than $175,000 in support of the hospital. The outdoor, tented cocktail reception took place on the hospital’s campus in Holmdel and will support Bayshore Medical Center’s plans to expand emergency services.

“Bringing the community together in support of an expanded Emergency Department at Bayshore Medical Center is so incredibly important to the success of this major construction project,” explains Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. “We are so thrilled to see record-breaking funds raised at the Oktoberfest Celebration, and such passionate people joining to help advance the care provided close to home.”

The signature event was co-chaired by Dr. and Mrs. Asaad and Dima Samra, along with honorary chair, Carol Stillwell, and featured an Oktoberfest inspired menu, décor and entertainment. Carol and Asaad Samra, M.D., a board certified plastic surgeon, are Bayshore Medical Center Foundation trustees. In addition to Stillwell-Hansen, Inc. who returned as a Capstone Sponsor again this year, Bayshore celebrated the generosity of new Capstone Sponsor, Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Striano.

“Dima and I are honored to chair this event,” explains Dr. Samra. “Bayshore Medical Center is a vital part of our community, and we are proud of the growth and progress witnessed here over the past several years. With continued support from the community, the potential for this medical center is extraordinary.”

“Bayshore Medical Center is a gem in Monmouth County,” explains Serena DiMaso, Esq., Monmouth County Freeholder and chair of Bayshore Medical Center Foundation. “Since becoming a part of the Hackensack Meridian Health family in 2010, the hospital’s upgrades continue to impress all those who turn to Bayshore for care. I can truly say that this is only the beginning.”

Bayshore Medical Center is currently finalizing plans to build a new Emergency Department and is hopeful to see construction begin by 2019.

“I have been involved with Bayshore for many years, but during my recent experiences there, the entire staff has become a second family to me,” says Carol. “The future is brighter than you could imagine and thanks to the generous donations to this event and others in the community, those dreams are becoming reality.”

To learn how you can make a gift in support of expanding emergency services at Bayshore Medical Center, please contact Jennifer Smith, senior executive director of Bayshore Medical Center Foundation and Riverview Medical Center Foundation at jenniferl.smith@hackensackmeridian.org or 732-751-5100 or visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/GivingHeals.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH BAYSHORE MEDICAL CENTER

Bayshore Medical Center is a 211-bed not-for-profit community hospital located in Holmdel, New Jersey, providing health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines, including: emergency medicine, cardiac catheterization, surgical services, wound care, sleep services, diagnostic imaging, women's services with digital mammography, as well as a designated primary stroke center. Its’ Center for Bariatrics is one of the most comprehensive in the region offering free informational sessions, pre-surgical education and evaluation, personal guidance through the surgical process, nutritional support, exercise components and support groups. For more information, visit www.bayshorehospital.org.