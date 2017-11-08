B-Line Medical hosts 3rd Annual Client Symposium with Record Breaking number of Attendees

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – November 9, 2017 - B-Line Medical, an industry leader in video-driven healthcare education and outcome improvement, is happy to announce they hosted their 3rd Annual Symposium, which was held on October 25th-27th in Washington D.C.

B-Line Medical invited clients from all over the world to join their team in learning how to fully leverage their innovative solutions, SimCapture and LiveCapture. Symposium clients were able to learn new techniques to streamline day-to-day activities and implement larger, video and data driven initiatives at their institutions. B-Line Medical had a record breaking number of attendees and guest speakers from top medical schools, nursing programs, and hospitals who shared their skills and experiences with SimCapture and LiveCapture.

Trista Mowers, Vice President of Client Services says, “Our 3rd Annual Symposium is a great reflection of how video-driven improvement revolutionizes team training in simulated and clinical environments. Our clients not only exchanged ideas about best practices but engaged in important discussions about broader industry needs as well. We are happy to continue to a provide a platform for our clients to get hands on experience to take back to their institutions.”

B-Line Medical is exclusively dedicated to offering solutions that help healthcare professionals and educators improve the delivery of healthcare and enhance quality of care. Focused on the capture, debriefing, and assessment of medical training and clinical events, B-Line Medical specializes in the delivery of robust, yet easy-to-use web-based solutions. B-Line Medical’s platforms have helped over 500 top hospitals, medical schools, and nursing programs in 30+ countries operate and manage their training and quality improvement programs more effectively.

If you are interested in learning more about B-Line Medical products, please contact info@blinemedical.com. For additional information, please contact Helen Woldeab, Marketing Strategist, at Helen.Woldeab@blinemedical.com.