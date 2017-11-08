Baylor Scott & White Health Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with New Hire and Promotions

Baylor Scott & White Health – the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas — announced several key additions to its executive leadership team. All four women bring a wealth of experience to their new positions and will play vital roles in shaping the strategic future of the system.

"In order to thrive in today's healthcare environment, it is critical to have the right leadership at the helm of our organization," said Jim Hinton, CEO, Baylor Scott & White Health. “These four executives have done exceptional work leading their respective teams both inside and outside our system, and I'm proud to have them at Baylor Scott & White."

New to the Team

Jennifer Settle Brown – Chief Legal Officer

Brown has practiced health law for more than 20 years, with a particular focus on corporate, regulatory and transactional work for non-profit healthcare systems. Her previous positions include serving as Senior Vice President and General Counsel for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Vice President and Senior Transaction Counsel for Mercy, and partner in the healthcare practice group of two national law firms.

Brown brings an impressive history of leading multidisciplinary teams to further an organization's mission, strategic goals and patient care standards. This, coupled with her work related to compliance, risk management, governance, hospital/physician alignment and provider/health plan integration, will make her an immediate asset to the team.

In her role at Baylor Scott & White, she will oversee the legal and risk department and the evaluation and supervision of all legal resources. She will also have administrative responsibility for the compliance function when she joins the system in January 2018.

A native of Amarillo, Texas, Brown has a B.A. in Political Science and Economics from Texas A&M University and a J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law

Moving Up

LaVone Arthur – Chief Strategy Officer

Arthur has been part of the Baylor Scott & White team for more than 30 years. She most recently served as the system's Chief Integration Officer, where she leveraged her management engineering and finance skills to shape the organization's integrated strategy and partner relationships. She also led the successful achievement of merger-related synergies when Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare joined forces. Arthur is now overseeing the finalization, implementation and execution of the new enterprise strategy; and she continues her role in partnership management for the system. Arthur has a B.S. in Health Systems Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. in Health Services Management from the University of Dallas.

Kristi Sherrill Hoyl – Chief Policy, Government and Community Affairs Officer

Hoyl has been with Baylor Scott & White for 13 years and brings three decades of government and community relations experience to her new role, including serving as Chief of Staff to the Mayors of Dallas in the 90s. In her previous role as Chief Government Affairs Officer, she set the system's legislative agenda and ensured that policy makers understood the implications of various legislation on the organization's ability to serve. Hoyl also serves the community via board positions with Downtown Dallas, Inc. and the Cotton Bowl Association, among others. She is now overseeing the four Baylor Scott & White foundations, all of the system's community relations activities and will continue to oversee government affairs. Hoyl has a B.S. in Political Science and an M.P.A. from Texas A&M University.

Nikki Moll – Senior Vice President of Marketing & Communications

Moll has been with Baylor Scott & White for 11 years and brings extensive experience in creating transformative communications and consumer engagement initiatives. In her prior roles with the organization, she designed the system's public relations strategy, including the merger announcement; and she led several other high-profile campaigns garnering national media attention. In addition, Moll built an award-winning social media program focused on improving customer service. Moving forward, she will oversee the enterprise's marketing, public relations and communications activities. Moll has a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism from Southern Methodist University.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

Formed from the 2013 merger between Baylor Health Care System and Scott & White Healthcare, the system referred to as Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in the state of Texas. With total assets of $10.8 billion* and serving a population larger than the state of Georgia, Baylor Scott & White Health has the vision and resources to provide its patients continued quality care while creating a model system for a dramatically changing healthcare environment.

The system now includes 48 hospitals, more than 1,000 access points, 5,500 active physicians, and 44,000 employees, plus the Scott & White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance — a network of clinical providers and facilities focused on improving quality, managing the health of patient populations, and reducing the overall cost of care.

For more information visit: bswhealth.com.

*based on audited 2016 fiscal year statements

