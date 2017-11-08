 
Political Science Professor Available to Discuss Virginia Gubernatorial Results

    • Dr. Michael O’Loughlin is no stranger to political commentary.  With his Ph.D. in political science from The Ohio State University, the Salisbury University professor’s teaching fields are American politics and government, public policy analysis, and political theory.

    He is willing to comment on the shocking Democratic Party victories in Virginia and what they could mean for the nation.

    To arrange an interview, please call the SU Public Relations Office at 410-543-6030 and ask for Jason Rhodes or Richard Culver.

