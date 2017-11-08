***MEDIA ALERT***

WCS, WWF, and Birdlife International to Launch

Trillion Trees Partnership

Far-reaching, global initiative aims to end deforestation and advance restoration of a trillion trees by 2050

Kick-off event held in parallel of the Innovation Forum (IF) conference, How business can tackle deforestation

Initiative focuses on supply chains impacting the most threatened landscapes in Latin America, Asia, and Central and Eastern Africa

TUESDAY, November 14, 2017, 18:00 – 21:30 GMT , Spitalfields Venue, Christ Church, Commercial Street, London, E1 6LY, United Kingdom

Newswise — LONDON (November 8, 2017) – Trillion Trees, an innovative new partnership among three of the world’s largest conservation organizations, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), WWF, and Birdlife International, will launch in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. At this evening event, Trillion Trees will aim to engage the private and public sectors and civil society to end deforestation and advance the restoration of a trillion trees by 2050, with a specific focus on promoting commodity supply chains that impact the most threatened landscapes in Latin America, Asia, and Central and Eastern Africa.

The launch and panel will celebrate the new partnership and highlight some of its flagship forest activities. A diverse group of experts made up of private sector, government and NGO leaders will discuss how Trillion Trees can support business and government commitments to forests now and through 2050.

The event will build on the discussions happening in parallel at the renowned Innovation Forum (IF) conference,“How business can tackle deforestation,” held November 14-15, 2017. The Trillion Trees launch will be held in walking distance from the IF venue and will serve drinks and canapés – some of which will be made with forest-friendly agricultural products grown through WCS’s, WWF’s, and Birdlife’s field programs.

What: Public launch of Trillion Trees, a new partnership aimed at protecting and restoring global tree cover

Who: WCS, WWF, and Birdlife International / Keynote address by Mike Barry, Director of Sustainable Business, Marks and Spencer; Co-Chair, Environmental Sustainability Committee, Consumer Goods Forum. See the full program here.

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 18:00 – 21:30 GMT. Speaking program will begin 19:00 GMT.

Where: Spitalfields Venue, Christ Church, Commercial Street, London, E1 6LY, United Kingdom

Media note(s): Members of the media who wish to cover the event or speak to experts are asked to contact Benita Hussain: +1 917 239 7268; bhussain@wcs.org so any required logistics, including interviews, may be coordinated on-site.

