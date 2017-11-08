New, Precision-Dosed Medical Cannabis Products Now Available for Patients Concerned About Predictability, Safety and Danger of Potential Opioid Addiction

According to experts, a new precision-dosed medical cannabis product line offers predictable, effective relief and a safe alternative to addictive opioids.

For those who suffer from conditions such as multiple sclerosis, PTSD, chronic pain, anxiety and cancer, but are concerned about the safety of medical cannabis, Kalm Fusion products come in precisely dosed portions with clearly marked dosing information on packaging. Products include popcorn, tablets, powdered drink, sublingual strips and chewables for grab and go convenience and discrete consumption.

Test marketed and currently available in Illinois, Rhode Island and Delaware, patients in Nevada, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, California, Oregon, Washington will soon have access to MariMed's Kalm Fusion(TM) products via licensed dispensaries as MariMed expands distribution state by state in the first quarter of 2018. Nevada is the first additional state that will offer Kalm Fusion products, as announced this week.

MariMed, Inc. Chief Operating Officer and head of MariMed R&D Tim Shaw, is available by phone on an ongoing basis or in person at the Marijuana Business Conference & Expo (MJBizCon) booth #2808 in Las Vegas, NV, November 15-17, 2017, to discuss their new lines of products which enable patients to precisely control their dosing.