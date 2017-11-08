FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Brian Sansoni, American Cleaning Institute, 202.662.2517 or bsansoni@cleaninginstitute.org

Innovation & New Technology Showcase Returns to ACI Convention

Can’t-Miss Panel Highlights Commercial Advances in Cleaning Product Supply Chain

Speaker Application Deadline for ACI Member Companies: Dec. 1, 2017

Newswise — Washington, D.C. – November 8, 2017 – Innovative products and chemistries within the cleaning product supply chain will be highlighted at the 2018 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Annual Meeting & Industry Convention.

The Convention, which takes place January 29-February 3, 2018, at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida, is the global cleaning product supply chain’s premier business-to-business event.

The third annual Innovation & New Technology Showcase takes place Friday, February 2 of ACI Convention Week.

“We want to give ACI member companies the opportunity to shine a spotlight on new product, ingredient, packaging and distribution innovations and technologies,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “This Showcase brings to the forefront great ideas, chemistries and platforms that can transform our industry.”

To participate, the presenter must be employed by a company that is an active, fully paid member of ACI and registered for the ACI Convention. Speakers will have 10 minutes to give their presentations.

The presentation should support the Convention theme, Energizing Better Cleaning. It should describe how the product (consumer or industrial & institutional), chemistry, packaging or distribution innovation demonstrates commercial advances within our supply chain and not be an explicit promotion for the company, nor contain derogatory messaging about other industry competitors, technologies, or chemistries.

Companies interested in participating are required to submit a one-page abstract of their presentations by December 1, 2017 to nbock@cleaninginstitute.org. The abstract should include the title of the presentation, speaker name, company, contact information and a brief presentation summary.

Submissions should contain only general, publically available information, as they are subject to ACI antitrust policies.

ACI will select up to six presenters and speakers will be notified by December 8, 2017. Only one speaker per submission please.

Hundreds of industry executives have already registered for the 2018 Convention. Company representatives should visit ACI’s Convention website to register today.

###

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $30 billion U.S. cleaning products market. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and oleochemical producers. ACI (www.cleaninginstitute.org) and its members are dedicated to improving health and the quality of life through sustainable cleaning products and practices.