Remembrance Day: Can Exercise Help with PTSD?

Released: 9-Nov-2017 9:00 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR)

    • Newswise — Between 7-8% of people will have Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder at some point in their lives.[1] From January 2017 until now, there have been at least 40 first responders and 8 military members who have committed suicide.[2]

    Recent research shows that people who exercise regularly are able to reduce their PTSD symptoms significantly. How many people could this treatment save?

    • Dr. Gordon J. G. Asmundson can speak about his pioneering work on fear and avoidance contributing to chronic pain and his research on how exercise can help alleviate symptoms of PTSD. 
    • Dr. Michel Thibodeau is available to discuss his research on anxiety-based mental disorders, and the relationship between chronic pain and anxiety.

     

    To book an interview, please contact:

    David Coulombe

    Media Relations

    Canadian Institutes of Health Research

    613-941-4563

    mediarelations@cihr-irsc.gc.ca

    At the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), we know that research has the power to change lives. As Canada's health research investment agency, we collaborate with partners and researchers to support the discoveries and innovations that improve our health and strengthen our health care system.

     

    Ce document est également disponible en français.

     

    [1] National Centre for PTSD

    [2] TEMA.ca

