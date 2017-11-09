New Online “Aging in Place Toolkit” Launches in Time for National Family Caregivers Month and Family Holiday Season

Newswise — BOSTON, Mass. (November 1, 2017) - November is National Family Caregivers Month – a reminder of the dire challenges that 700,000+ Massachusetts residents (and 30 percent of adults in the U.S.) face who care for elderly, disabled or ailing loved ones who recognizing the round-the-clock energy and attention you devote to your loved ones every day.

In Massachusetts, the economic cost is high for not only caregivers, who provide more than 786 million hours (more than $11.6 billion) in unpaid care every year.

AgingInPlaceToolkit.com offers current and future caregivers specific resources (including Massachusetts-specific resources), a vibrant community forum, checklists and tips, home safety and security information, remote monitoring tools, and expert phone support with an aging in place advisor or a toolkit with phone support.

Some caregiver facts: Women 45-65 years old manage 70 percent of caregiving, and 91 percent of those women care for one adult. Fifty-one percent perform more than 20 hours of unpaid care per week. Family caregivers often neglect the most important person in the equation: themselves.

AgingInPlaceToolkit.com founder Ira Yellen has experienced the joys and difficulties of being a family caregiver first-hand. Drawing from his caregiving experiences and healthcare marketing expertise, he created the Aging in Place Essential Toolkit to help families navigate caring for elderly or disabled loved ones while planning for their own future needs. A recognized public relations and marketing communications expert, he has helped hospitals, agencies and home health industry groups develop marketing programs to inform family caregivers and recruit staff.

