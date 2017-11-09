Research Articles on Transcriptomics to Aid Risk Assessment, Pregnancy and Carcinogen Metabolism, and More Featured in Toxicological Sciences
Newswise — The November 2017 issue of Toxicological Sciences (ToxSci) features 15 new research papers, showcasing the latest findings in toxicology.
As Editor-in-Chief Gary W. Miller writes in his Look Inside column in the new issue, "The Look Inside ToxSci feature was designed to highlight exciting research in the journal. I anticipated that selecting four papers to highlight would require some effort and thought. This issue, however, was troubling. I found it extremely difficult to choose only four articles. The quality of the content in this issue was just superb. In addition to those [chosen], there are top papers on the aryl hydrocarbon receptor, adverse outcome pathways, and the impact of phthalates on in vitro fertilization. When I encourage you to look inside, it is not just at those articles highlighted below, it is the entire issue. The November issue is case in point: ToxSci contains the most influential research in the field of toxicology."
The Editor's Highlights in the November 2017 issue are:
- "Ah Receptor Activation Potentiates Neutrophil Chemoattractant (C-X-C Motif) Ligand 5 Expression in Keratinocytes and Skin" by KJ Smith et al.
- "Comparative Dose-Response Analysis of Liver and Kidney Transcriptomic Effects of Trichloroethylene and Tetrachloroethylene in B6C3F1 Mouse" by Y-H Zou et al.
- "High-Throughput Functional Genomics Identifies Modulators of TCE Metabolite Genotoxicity and Candidate Susceptibility Genes" by VY De La Rosa et al.
- "Pregnancy Alters Aflatoxin B1 Metabolism and Increases DNA Damage in Mouse Liver" by K Sriwattanapong et al.
Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the US and abroad. Visit SOT online at www.toxicology.org.