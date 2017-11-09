TTUHSC El Paso Faculty Publish Cardiology Textbook

Newswise — EL PASO, Texas – A textbook guiding cardiologists on the latest treatments in cardiovascular medicine was recently published by two faculty members at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso (TTUHSC El Paso).

The second-edition textbook is titled Cardiovascular Catheterization and Intervention: A Textbook of Coronary, Peripheral, and Structural Heart Disease. Text updates focus on cardiovascular catheterization, the process of placing a long, thin tube through an artery or vein. The procedure may be used for diagnostic purposes or heart disease treatments, such as stent placement.

TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, M.D., M.B.A., who is also a practicing cardiologist, and Debabrata Mukherjee, M.D., chair of the Department of Internal Medicine, are the book’s primary medical editors. The two are recognized as international leaders in the field of cardiology based on their extensive knowledge of cardiovascular medicine.

“I am honored to have participated in the development of this book,” said Dr. Lange. “The field of cardiovascular medicine is constantly advancing. I truly hope this updated text helps current and future cardiologists continue honing their skills to provide patients with quality clinical treatment when it comes to heart disease.”

Dr. Mukherjee added, “This new edition focuses on tailoring treatment to individual patients or patient-centered care, taking into account specific risk factors and comorbidities, appropriate use of devices and very importantly, patient preferences.”

To date, nearly 2,000 copies of the first edition have been sold, with 70 percent of the total sales made in England and Europe and 30 percent in the U.S. and Asian markets. The book publisher, Taylor and Francis Group, anticipates similar, if not higher, sales for this latest edition.

Dr. Lange has served as president of the American Heart Association Texas affiliate and is an active clinical investigator. He has published more than 300 journal articles and book chapters related to ischemic heart disease, valvular heart disease and congenital heart disease. He serves on the editorial boards of numerous journals, as well as several national guideline committees.

Dr. Mukherjee is the chief of cardiovascular medicine at TTUHSC El Paso. He has been invited to lecture at several major national and international meetings; authored over 500 publications; edited 18 textbooks; and written more than 100 textbook chapters on cardiovascular diseases. He has also coauthored several national cardiology guidelines.

Those interested in purchasing a copy of the textbook can visit CRC Press.