New Restaurant Menu Labeling Guidelines Important but Insufficient in Obesity Fight, According to Virginia Tech Expert

New menu-labeling guidelines for restaurants, scheduled to take effect in May 2018, are necessary but not sufficient to create the tipping point to create healthy default eat-out options for Americans, according to Virginia Tech professor Vivica Kraak, a recognized expert in food and nutrition policies.

Kraak points to the underwhelming progress made by the U.S. restaurant sector to promote healthy and profitable choices for customers over more than 10 years (2006-2017). The National Restaurant Association has projected U.S. eating establishment sales to exceed $550 billion dollars in 2017, representing 48 percent of household income that Americans spent on food.

“Quick service restaurants, fast casual and full-service restaurant chains are not yet fully committed to change industry-wide practices that drive poor diet quality, obesity and rates of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart disease,” said Kraak.

“Two-thirds of American adults are overweight or obese, and one-third of children are obese. It’s not getting any better, and chain and independent restaurants are contributing to the problem,” she said.

Research findings: nudge and marketing strategies

Kraak calls on the restaurant sector to apply comprehensive marketing and nudge strategies to encourage American customers to make healthier choices.

Along with a team from Virginia Tech’s Department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise (HNFE), Kraak’s research in July 2017 urged restaurants to adopt a comprehensive marketing-mix and choice-architecture strategies, dubbed the 8 P’s.

“Our research at Virginia Tech looked at how we can think holistically about what the restaurant industry as a sector can do to be part of the solution to reduce the dietary risks associated with excessive weight gain and increased heart diseases in the U.S.” said Kraak.

Read Vivica Kraak’s background

To secure a live or recorded interview with Vivica Kraak, contact Bill Foy by email, or by phone at 540-998-0288.

Our studio

Virginia Tech's television and radio studios can broadcast live HD audio and video to networks, news agencies, and affiliates interviewing Virginia Tech faculty, students, and staff. The university does not charge for use of its studios. Video is transmitted by LTN Global Communications and fees may apply.