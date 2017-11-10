Edmonds Family Medicine Plans to Become Part of Virginia Mason

Newswise — SEATTLE – (Nov. 8, 2017) — Virginia Mason announced today Edmonds Family Medicine, the largest family practice group serving north King and south Snohomish counties, plans to become part of the Virginia Mason Health System early next year.

The acquisition has been unanimously approved by Edmonds Family Medicine shareholders and is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2018.

“This is an exciting time for Virginia Mason as we welcome this accomplished group practice into our health system,” said Virginia Mason Chairman and CEO Gary S. Kaplan, MD. “Edmonds Family Medicine shares our focus on high quality and appropriate care at the lowest cost possible, and is committed to focused improvement of health care delivery.”

Established in 1975, Edmonds Family Medicine includes more than 20 physicians, including family practice providers who specialize in obstetrics. Several of its physicians also have positions at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“Our decision to become part of Virginia Mason recognizes the shared values and patient focus that distinguish both organizations,” said Andrew Thurman, MD, group president of Edmonds Family Medicine.

Edmonds Family Medicine is a member of the Puget Sound High Value Network (PSHVN), which was established by Virginia Mason in 2014 and includes organizations committed to delivering high quality care at a low cost. Other PSHVN members are EvergreenHealth Partners; Overlake Medical Center; SignalHealth; MultiCare Connected Care; and Seattle Children's. In 2015, PSHVN was selected by the Washington State Health Care Authority as one of two accountable care programs to serve state employees.

