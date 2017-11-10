Contact:

Lucia Lee

Mount Sinai Press Office

(212) 241‐9200

Lucia.Lee@mountsinai.org

Norton L. Travis

Chief Executive Officer

ProHEALTH Dental(516) 622-6000 ext. 3268

NTravis@prohealthdentalmanagement.com

Mount Sinai and ProHEALTH Dental Open Affiliated Practice in Long Island City New Practice

Kicks Off Innovative Oral Health Program

Newswise — (New York – November 9, 2017) –– On Thursday, November 9, ProHEALTH Dental and the Mount Sinai Health System opened their first affiliated dental office in Long Island City, Queens. This new state-of-the-art office with eight treatment rooms will offer the latest dental technology to provide the highest-quality general and specialty dental services for patients of all ages.

ProHEALTH Dental and Mount Sinai announced their academic and clinical affiliation in September with the dual objective of expanding the scope of Mount Sinai’s renowned dental residency program to include training at community-based sites, as well as to have Mount Sinai faculty physicians and ProHEALTH dentists collaborate in the care of their patients.

It is well documented that poor oral health has a significant impact on overall health and wellness, and this coordinated program will look to address this important health issue.

“We are among the first health systems to address the important connection between oral and overall health through the coordination of care between patients’ primary care physicians and dentists,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO of the Mount Sinai Health System. “We are pleased to be working with ProHEALTH Dental to further our mission of providing preventative care, promoting health and wellness, and expanding access to care in the communities we serve.”

“We expect this to be the first of many programs and offices under our affiliation agreement with Mount Sinai,” said Norton L. Travis, CEO of ProHEALTH Dental. “We are committed to fulfilling our mission of improving overall wellness through our Oral Health Initiative.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the new office located at 50-11 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, at 9 am on Thursday, November 9. Senior representatives of Mount Sinai and ProHEALTH Dental were present.

CLICK HERE for photos from the ribbon cutting ceremony.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City’s largest integrated delivery system encompassing seven hospital campuses, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai’s vision is to produce the safest care, the highest quality, the highest satisfaction, the best access and the best value of any health system in the nation. The System includes approximately 7,100 primary and specialty care physicians; 10 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 140 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and 31 affiliated community health centers. Physicians are affiliated with the renowned Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, which is ranked among the highest in the nation in National Institutes of Health funding per investigator. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 18 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Honor Roll” of top U.S. hospitals; it is one of the nation’s top 20 hospitals in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Nephrology, and Neurology/Neurosurgery, and in the top 50 in four other specialties in the 2017-2018 “Best Hospitals” issue. Mount Sinai’s Kravis Children’s Hospital also is ranked in six out of ten pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report. The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked 12th nationally for Ophthalmology and 50th for Ear, Nose, and Throat, while Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West are ranked regionally. For more information, visit http://www.mountsinai.org/, or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About ProHEALTH Dental

Based in Lake Success, New York, ProHEALTH Dental partners with health systems and medical groups to coordinate dental services with primary care medical services and promote the oral and overall health and well-being of their patients. Under these partnership arrangements, ProHEALTH Dental develops state-of-the-art dental offices to provide both preventative and restorative dentistry, as well as all needed specialty services, for both children and adults. ProHEALTH Dental currently operates in Nassau County and Queens, New York, with planned expansions throughout Long Island, the five boroughs and New Jersey. For more information, contact Norton L. Travis, CEO at ntravis@prohealthdentalmanagement.com or 516-622-6000 ext 3268 or visit www.prohealthdentalcare.com.

###