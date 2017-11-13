Globus Announces ActiveScale Support

Newswise — DENVER, Colo. SUPERCOMPUTING 17 (SC17), November 13, 2017 -- Globus, the leading research data management service, today announced general availability of Globus for ActiveScale. This new premium connector for the Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) ActiveScale object storage system enables researchers to easily integrate ActiveScale into their storage ecosystem using Globus, the cloud-based research data management tool they already know and use.

Simple to deploy and use, this high-performance solution for research data storage offers users a uniform interface for accessing, moving and sharing data, while computing administrators gain a cost-effective, scalable and durable solution they can deploy quickly to help their researchers innovate faster.

"With Globus for ActiveScale, research computing teams get an on-premise, turnkey object storage system at a great price point," said Vas Vasiliadis, Chief Customer Officer, Globus. "And with Globus, it just works -- researchers now have access to the same robust data management capabilities on ActiveScale private cloud storage as they do on other research storage systems."

"The combined solution provides superior value, simplicity, durability and storage cost-efficiencies, along with the usability, reliability and performance of Globus for data management," said Joan Wrabetz, vice president of marketing, Data Center Systems Business Unit, Western Digital.

The Globus service is used by many thousands of people worldwide for efficient, secure, and reliable research data management. All that's required is a standard Internet connection to initiate data sharing or transfers from anywhere to anywhere using any web browser. Users can easily share their data with any existing identity or email address, or with groups of users, without adding new accounts on the system where the shared data is stored. Authentication is handled automatically, and for data movement Globus manages the process with unsurpassed reliability, even for massive data sets.

The Globus for ActiveScale connector is now available with a Globus subscription. As a non-profit organization, Globus has priced their subscriptions affordably to encourage use by all researchers.

Globus will be demonstrating the ActiveScale connector live in exhibit #373 this week at the annual Supercomputing Conference in Denver, Colorado.

For more information about the solution, visit https://www.globus.org/connectors/activescale.

To request pricing, visit https://www.globus.org/connectors/request-information?field27=1.

For more information on ActiveScale, visit: https://www.hgst.com/products/systems

About Globus

Globus is software-as-a-service for research data management, used by hundreds of research institutions and high-performance computing (HPC) facilities worldwide. The service enables secure, reliable file transfer, sharing, and data publication for managing data throughout the research lifecycle. Globus is an initiative of the University of Chicago, and is supported in part by funding from the Department of Energy, the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, and the Sloan Foundation. Visit www.globus.org.