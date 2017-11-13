NYU Carter Journalism Institute Accepting Applications for “The Reporting Award” to Cover Underreported Topics in the Public Interest

Newswise — New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute is accepting applications for “The Reporting Award,” which supports a work of journalism in any medium on significant underreported subjects in the public interest.

The Carter Institute initiated the award in 2009 to encourage enterprising journalism at a time when staff and budget cuts have diminished the capacity of the media to support such projects.

A committee of Carter Institute faculty will select a recipient based on an application due January 31, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The recipient(s) will be announced in mid-April 2018, with the project completion deadline set for November 1, 2018. Details and the online application form are available here: journalism.nyu.edu/thereportingaward. For more information, email thereportingaward@nyu.edu or call 212.998.7887.

The award includes a stipend of $2,500 upon selection as a competition winner and an additional amount, up to $10,000 (the exact amount is by prior agreement), upon timely completion and submission of the work, provided the Institute’s awards committee judges the work acceptable. The winner also has use of NYU’s libraries and other scholarly resources.

The inaugural recipient of the award was Sarah Stillman, a freelance journalist who traveled to Iraq and Afghanistan to investigate the difficulties experienced by many civilian workers on U.S. military bases. Stillman’s piece, “The Invisible Army,” appeared in the June 6, 2011 issue of the New Yorker. It won the National Magazine Award in the category of “Public Interest” and the Overseas Press Club’s Joe and Laurie Dine Award for International Human Rights Reporting, among other honors.

Subsequent awards have supported reporting on the following topics: “vulture funds,” distressed debt investors who purchase delinquent debt of sovereign nations, many of them poor; Haitian earthquake victims; California farm workers; social services denial of parental rights for the mentally ill; the business of medical data collection; the effect of coastal zoning and climate change on residents in northern New England; racial discrimination in medicine; and Native American tribal membership issues.

For more on the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, go to journalism.nyu.edu.

