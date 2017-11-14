ASCB Names 67 Society Fellows for 2017

Newswise — The American Society for Cell Biology (ASCB) is pleased to announce the 2017 cohort of ASCB Fellows. The honor of being named an ASCB Fellow is bestowed to ASCB members by their peers. Fellows are recognized for their meritorious efforts to advance cell biology and its applications and for their service to ASCB.

The final list of approved Fellow nominees is reviewed and approved by the ASCB Council.

“Being elected as an ASCB Fellow is an incredible honor---one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on an ASCB member,” said Kathleen Green, the Joseph L. Mayberry, Sr. Professor of Pathology at Northwestern University and a newly appointed ASCB Fellow. “It is recognition by our peers not just for outstanding scientific contributions, but also for continued service to ASCB and to its missions of promoting cell biology internationally, developing the careers of the next generation of cell biologists, and advocating the importance of cell biology to the public.” Green has served as ASCB’s Secretary since 2011 and helps manage the Society Fellows program.

To be eligible to become an ASCB Fellow, a person must have been a member in good standing of ASCB for at least 10 years. Their research must have also had a significant and sustained impact on the discipline of cell biology. Typically, nominees have also served on ASCB committees, ASCB Council, or as an ASCB award reviewer.

The new ASCB Fellows will be recognized at the 2017 ASCB|EMBO Meeting in Philadelphia in December at a special reception and awards ceremony. Fellows will also be profiled in ASCB publications and online and may be featured in other ASCB materials.

See below for a complete list of the 67 2017 ASCB Fellows and their institutions.

Winston Anderson, Howard University

Renato Aguilera, University of Texas, El Paso

Bonnie Bassler, Princeton University/HHMI

Sue Biggins, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Michael Bishop, University of California, San Francisco

Gary Borisy, The Forsyth Institute

Daniel Branton, Harvard University

B.R. Brinkley, Baylor College of Medicine

David Burgess, Boston College

Keith Burridge, University of North Carolina

Andrew Campbell, Brown University

Pietro De Camilli, Yale University School of Medicine/HHMI

Abby Dernburg, University California, Berkeley/HHMI

Arshad Desai, Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research

Raymond Deshaies, California Institute of Technology/HHMI

Susan Dutcher, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Scott Emr, Cornell University

Marilyn Farquhar, University of California, San Diego

Carol Greider, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Vladimir Gelfand, Northwestern University School of Medicine

Susan Gerbi, Brown University

Ursula Goodenough, Washington University in St. Louis

Kathleen Green, Northwestern University

John (JK) Haynes, Morehouse College

Rebecca Heald, University of California, Berkeley

Brigid Hogan, Duke Medical Center

Erika Holzbaur, University of Pennsylvania

Rick Horwitz, The Allen Institute for Cell Science

Anna Huttenlocher, University of Wisconsin

Anthony Hyman, Max Planck Institute of Molecular Biology & Genetics

James Jamieson, Yale University School of Medicine

Morris Karnovsky, Harvard Medical School

Judith Kimble, University of Wisconsin, Madison

George Langford, Syracuse University College Arts & Sciences

Harvey Lodish, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research

Wallace Marshall, University of California, San Francisco

Sandra Masur, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Ira Mellman, Genentech, Inc.

Susan Michaelis, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Tom Misteli, National Cancer Institute, NIH

Keith Mostov, University of California, San Francisco

Andrew Murray, Harvard University

Sandra Murray, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

W. James Nelson, Stanford University

Eva Nogales, University of California, Berkeley/HHMI

Jodi Nunnari, University of California, Davis

Karen Oegema. Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research/UCSD

Erin O’Shea, Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Mary-Lou Pardue, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Thoru Pederson, University of Massachusetts Medical School

Suzanne Pfeffer, Stanford University

Jean-Paul Revel, California Institute of Technology

Joel Rosenbaum, Yale University

David Sabatini, New York University School of Medicine

Edward Salmon, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Jean Sanger, SUNY Upstate Medical University

Jonathan Scholey, University of California, Davis

Martin Schwartz, Yale University School of Medicine

Jean Schwarzbauer, Princeton University

Zu-Hang Sheng, National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, NIH

David Spector, Cold Spring Harbor Lab

Jeremy Thorner, University of California, Berkeley

Shirley Tilghman, Princeton University

Valerie Weaver, University of California, San Francisco

Kenneth Yamada, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, NIH

Maria Elena Zavala, California State University

Yixian Zheng, Carnegie Institution

Check here for a link to a list of previously named ASCB Fellows.