UNLV Research Helping Japan Launch its First Integrated Resorts

Newswise — Japan’s tourism economy is about to undergo a massive shift—potentially introducing $10 billion in integrated resorts—with a little help from researchers at UNLV’s International Gaming Institute (IGI).

Japanese government officials and business leaders commissioned research from IGI’s Bo Bernhard, Brett Abarbanel, and Jennifer Roberts as well as Kahlil Philander of Washington State University to guide their nation in launching Japan’s first integrated resorts. Now available to the public, the two extensive reports the team produced provide some of the most comprehensive information that any jurisdiction has been able to utilize prior to integrated resort implementation.

The first report is a socioeconomic analysis of the impacts of an integrated resort casino, with a particular emphasis on Japan’s stated goals for the endeavor, including striking a balance between growing the Japanese tourism market while minimizing social costs such as addiction and crime.

The second report examines how gaming regulation can help Japan eliminate organized crime in casino management—a crucial first step in a new casino jurisdiction—suggesting rigorous standards in pre-licensing background investigations, post-licensing enforcement structures, internal controls and compliance practices that reflect the highest global standards, and more.

“Japan is in a fortunate position,” said Bernhard, IGI’s executive director. “The government is asking all of the right questions, and the science behind the socioeconomic impacts of integrated resorts has improved significantly in the past 15 years, providing practical and powerful guidelines for many decisions.”

