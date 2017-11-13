White Paper Provides Tools to Manage Opioid Use Disorder in Pregnancy

Newswise — Stony Brook, NY, November 13, 2017 ­­ – On November 14, a white paper designed to provide New York State healthcare providers and communities with the tools to manage and reduce opioid use disorder in pregnancy will be released by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, District II. David Garry, DO, a Professor of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology at Stony Brook University School of Medicine, and Co-Chair of the ACOG District II Opioid Use Disorder in Pregnancy Task Force, believes the white paper highlights key solutions that could help women’s healthcare providers statewide care for women struggling with addiction and encourage providers to become buprenorphine prescribers.

Key recommendations include: changing perceptions of opioid use disorder, developing education and implementation tools to better assist pregnant women with the disorder, creating better communication among providers, and enhancing patient and family engagement.

The paper is part of ACOG District II’s broader initiative funded by NYS Health Foundation.

###

About Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University is going beyond the expectations of what today’s public universities can accomplish. Since its founding in 1957, this young university has grown to become a flagship as one of only four University Center campuses in the State University of New York (SUNY) system with more than 26,000 students and 2,600 faculty members, and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs. Our faculty have earned numerous prestigious awards, including the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize and the inaugural Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. The University offers students an elite education with an outstanding return on investment: U.S. News & World Report ranks Stony Brook among the top 50 public universities in the nation. Its membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places Stony Brook among the top 62 research institutions in North America. As part of the management team of Brookhaven National Laboratory, the University joins a prestigious group of universities that have a role in running federal R&D labs. Stony Brook University is a driving force in the region’s economy, generating nearly 60,000 jobs and an annual economic impact of more than $4.6 billion. Our state, country and world demand ambitious ideas, imaginative solutions and exceptional leadership to forge a better future for all. The students, alumni, researchers and faculty of Stony Brook University are prepared to meet this challenge.