Wolters Kluwer’s Lippincott Journals Recognized for Excellence in Editorial and Digital Media

Newswise — November 13, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that its Lippincott medical and nursing journal portfolio won five awards and earned Honorable Mention nominations in eight categories at the 2017 FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie Awards. The awards represent one of the industry’s largest and most prestigious competitions for magazine and digital editorial and design excellence.

The Eddie & Ozzie awards are the most recent recognition of each Lippincott team’s dedication to publishing the comprehensive, clinically relevant information clinical professionals need to use in their practice. In all, there were 800 finalists from which the winning journals were selected, including the following Lippincott-published titles:

Category Winners:

The Hearing Journal Category: Business-to-Business, Column/Blog, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing “Why Does Medicare Cover Cochlear Implants But Not Hearing Aids?”

JAAPA: Journal of the American Academy of PAs Category: Business-to-Business, Series of Articles, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing “The Art of Medicine”

The Nurse Practitioner Category: Business-to-Business, Single Article, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing “A Multidisciplinary Response to Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children”

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery , (an official publication of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons) Category: Business-to-Business, Use of a Single Social Platform PRS Grand Rounds Category: Association/Non-Profit, Website/Online Community PRS Journal Club

Honorable Mentions:

American Journal of Nursing Category: Business-to-Business, Column/Blog, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing “It’s Time to Earn the Public’s Trust” Category: Business-to-Business, Full Issue, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing April 2017

Neurology Today (an official news source of the American Academy of Neurology) Category: Association/Non-Profit, Series of Articles, Professional/Membership Association “Salary Disparities Between Men and Women”

(an official news source of the American Academy of Neurology) Neurology Now (an official publication of the American Academy of Neurology) Category: Business-to-Business, Single Article, B2B General “Going on Record”

(an official publication of the American Academy of Neurology) Nursing2016 Category: Business-to-Business, Full Issue, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing August 2016 issue

Nursing Management Category: Business-to-Business, Series of Articles, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing “The Mindful Nurse Leader”

Oncology Times Category: Business-to-Business, Series of Articles, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing “Spotlight on Young Investigators”

Nursing made Incredibly Easy! Category: Business-to-Business, Single Article, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing “Compassionate Care for Teens Who Self-Injure”



Sponsored by FOLIO: Magazine, annual Eddie and Ozzie Awards competition is the largest of its kind for magazine publishers and is open to national and regional publications in categories including consumer, business to business, society and nonprofit associations. The Eddies honor the best in editorial and the Ozzies recognize the best in design. Publications are judged on how well they fulfil their stated mission, content quality, and overall design and production.

Click here to view the complete list of 2017 Eddie & Ozzie Award Winners.

