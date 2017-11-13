Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation Names Industry Veteran Flagg Flanagan to Board of Directors

The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Flagg Flanagan as public director to the NREF Board of Directors for a two-year term.

“The NREF is delighted to welcome Flagg Flanagan to the Board. His vast background in the industry brings the Board a level of insight and expertise that will be instrumental as we continue to grow the NREF as the premier funder of groundbreaking neurosurgical research and provider of extraordinary educational opportunities for neurosurgeons,” stated NREF Chair Regis W. Haid, MD, FAANS.

Flanagan has over 30 years of experience in the medical device field as an entrepreneur, executive and advisor. He currently serves as chief executive officer and chairman of the board for DiscGenics, a clinical stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing regenerative therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine.

Early on in his career, Flanagan founded Flanagan Instruments and built it into a leading neurosurgical device distribution business specializing in microscopes, spine products and biologics. He sold the company to Itochu International in 2005. He is currently on the boards of TrueVision Systems and the global advocacy organization Alliance for Regenerative Medicine; serves as a consultant to Leica MicroSystems and recently sat on the board of Image Stream Medical until its 2017 acquisition by Olympus.

“I am honored to join the NREF Board of Directors as its public director. As a long-time supporter of the NREF, I look forward to collaborating with Reg, Jon and the Board on a strategy to continue the Foundation’s growth,” said Flanagan.

About the NREF The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization created in 1980 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) to support research and education efforts that enhance and confirm the critical role neurosurgeons play in improving lives.

The NREF is dedicated to providing education to neurosurgeons at all stages of their careers, as well as funding research into new and existing neurosurgical treatments, in order to identify links between best practices and improved outcomes in patient care. Through voluntary public donations, corporate support and donations from allied groups, the NREF supports endeavors that impact the lives of those suffering from epilepsy, stroke, brain tumors, spinal disorders, sports-related head injuries, lower back pain and Parkinson’s disease.

