Endocrine Society, Peruvian Consulate Host Health Fair to Raise Diabetes Awareness

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society, George Washington University and the Consulate General of Peru are partnering to educate the local expatriate and immigrant communities about diabetes.

As part of Diabetes Awareness Month, the organizations will hold an outreach event and health fair at the Consular office at 1225 23rd St., NW, on November 18. The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

The event marks the first time the Endocrine Society’s global outreach campaign has hosted a program in the United States. The Society launched the award-winning campaign, EndoCares, with a two-day program for health care providers and individuals with diabetes in Peru in 2016.

Since then, the Society has held a follow-up event in partnership with Sociedad Peruana de Endocrinologia, Asociación de Diabetes del Peru, and Liga Peruana de Lucha Contra la Diabetes in Lima, Peru. In addition, the Society held its first EndoCares diabetes education event in Argentina this year in conjunction with the Sociedad Argentina de Diabetes. Combined, the events have reached more than 2,000 endocrinologists and health care practitioners, and over 500 individuals with diabetes and their families. Another event is planned for Brazil on November 18.

“It is a privilege to partner with the Endocrine Society on this important public health initiative,” said Deputy Consul Jose Miguel Nieto Frias. “The health fair offers opportunities for our citizens to interact directly with experts in the field.”

The health fair at the Consular office in Washington will feature handouts on healthy Peruvian recipes and exercise demonstrations by George Washington University physical therapy students. Attendees can have their average blood sugar, or hemoglobin A1c, levels tested on site. Endocrine Society members and George Washington University faculty are overseeing the event and will be available to share their medical expertise. The free event is open to the public.

“We are thrilled to give back and educate area residents about preventing and managing diabetes,” said Endocrine Society member Nicole Ehrhardt, M.D., of George Washington University in Washington, D.C., who is one of the volunteers staffing the health fair. “Hispanic adults are 1.7 times more likely than Caucasian adults to be diagnosed with diabetes. We want to empower everyone to understand his or her individual risk factors and suggest ways to adopt healthy habits.”

EndoCares was recognized by the American Society of Association Executives with a Power of A Silver Award. More information on EndoCares is available on the Society’s website.

