New Website and Educational Program Dedicated to Reducing Drowsy Driving

Newswise — Stony Brook, NY, November 13, 2017 ­­ – Drowsy driving is serious and deadly. Approximately 6,000 deaths annually can be attributed to falling asleep at the wheel. Faculty from Stony Brook University’s School of Health Technology and Management have developed an educational and interactive website StopDrowsyDriving.org to help raise awareness about the prevalence and dangers associated with falling asleep at the wheel and reduce crashes and causalities on the roadways.

The website includes a sleepiness assessment quiz, where users can realize their risk for drowsy driving. It also provides facts and myths about drowsy driving and suggests strategies to improve sleep habits to reduce risk. The project was supported by a grant from the New York State Governor’s Highway Safety Association, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, and the National Safety Foundation. Faculty interest in research and education about drowsy driving was motivated by over four years of working with high school students and young adults through the School’s Distracted and Drowsy Driving Prevention Program.

The research team has secured additional funding through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee for the development of a research-informed Drowsy Driving curriculum and pilot implementation that will begin in February 2018.

