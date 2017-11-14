Preserving Antibiotic Effectiveness:

It’s a question of life or death

Newswise — Did you know antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today?

A growing number of infections – such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, and gonorrhoea – are becoming harder to treat as the antibiotics used to treat them become less effective due to overuse and misuse.

Join us this World Antibiotic Awareness Week, November 13-19:

Dr. Marc Ouellette is the Scientific Director at the CIHR Institute of Infection and Immunity and is available to discuss his world-renowned work on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) research.

is the Scientific Director at the CIHR Institute of Infection and Immunity and is available to discuss his world-renowned work on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) research. Dr. Steven Hoffman is the Scientific Director at the CIHR Institute of Population and Public Health and can speak about the impacts that the CIHR AMR initiative is having on public health.

