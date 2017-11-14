Wolters Kluwer and Health Data Management Examine Strategies for Optimizing Use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Newswise — November 14, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today its Chief Technology Officer, Jean-Claude Saghbini, will join industry experts in an examination of emerging artificial intelligence (AI) offerings, helping healthcare executives best assess, acquire and apply cutting-edge solutions as part of their health IT strategies. Hosted by Health Data Management and sponsored by Wolters Kluwer, “Cutting-edge AI – should you take a chance?” is designed for those with an interest in understanding how to apply AI in healthcare.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 21 at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT / 11 a.m. PT

PRESENTERS:

Jean-Claude Saghbini, CTO, Wolters Kluwer Health

David Frumkin, Digital Business Solutions Architect, CDW

Ari Robicsek, Chief Medical Analytics Officer, Providence St. Joseph Health

Moderator Lenny Liebmann, Contributing Editor, SourceMedia

WHY ATTEND: Niche developers and startup companies are responsible for many of today’s innovative new AI applications. Yet despite the potential AI holds for healthcare, being at the early stages of mass adoption can make it difficult to properly assess solutions and vendors. “Cutting-edge AI – should you take a chance?” assembles thought leaders to offer insights on how to assess the latest AI offerings, and considerations for effectively integrate into workflows, while mitigating risks.

Attendees will learn how to:

Filter offerings by niche AI-based health IT vendors

Assess solution capabilities and conduct due diligence

Consider what makes AI successfully integrate in workflows

“Artificial intelligence holds great promise for resolving some of healthcare’s most enduring problems. It offers potential to improve care and drive efficiencies in healthcare processes, especially when applied in ways that complement the workflow of clinicians and patients,” said Wolters Kluwer CTO Saghbini. “As we look at how AI can be integrated meaningfully into clinical settings, we must establish trust in AI and put to rest fears that it will be used to replace rather than support people. This webinar will shed some light on AI’s potential and offer actionable advice on how to evaluate these offerings for use in an organization.”

