New Certificate in Social Impact for Professionals Offered by Smith School of Business First Program of Its Kind in Canada

Newswise — The Centre for Social Impact (CSI) at Queen’s University’s Smith School of Business has launched a new certificate program aimed at equipping working professionals with the knowledge and skills to integrate social impact considerations into their business and organizational strategies.

The Certificate in Social Impact for Professionals is an extension of the centre’s certificate program offered to students enrolled in the Queen’s Commerce, MBA, and Master of International Business programs at Smith. More than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate students have earned the certificate alongside their degree.

Open to individuals working in the corporate, private, non-profit or public sectors, the new program is comprised of two, two-day sessions – Social Finance Academy and Leading with Impact – at Smith’s Toronto campus, as well as an independent project exploring issues of social impact specific to the workplace.

“Demand for knowledge in the area of social impact is on the rise as industry professionals continue to recognize the importance of leading with values and integrity,” says Tina Dacin, director of the centre. “It is imperative for today’s business leaders to have an understanding of current approaches to addressing social issues, and gain new insights and skills to inspire and implement positive change.”

The Social Finance Academy is being offered Nov. 23-24 and the Leading with Impact program is scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 1. Registration is currently open.

About the Centre for Social Impact:

Since 2004, the Centre for Social Impact at Smith School of Business, Queen’s University, has been offering services and support in the fields of responsible leadership and social impact, focusing on research, education and advocacy. Additional information on CSI’s program offerings, events and initiatives can be found at: ssb.ca/centres/social-impact.