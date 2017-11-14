 
Hospital Throws Turkey Day Party for Survivors, Kids with Cancer

Celebration includes traditional Thanksgiving meal

  • Credit: UIC/Vibhu S. Rangavasan.

    2016 Children's Hospital University of Illinois pediatric hematology and oncology Thanksgiving celebration

    • Newswise — The Children’s Hospital University of Illinois will host a pre-holiday Thanksgiving meal and celebration for pediatric cancer patients and their families Nov. 18.

    WHEN:

    Saturday, Nov. 18
    11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    WHERE:

    UIC Student Center West – 2nd Floor
    828 S. Wolcott Ave.

    DETAILS:

    Joined by community and cancer support organizations from around Chicago, the hospital invites its current and former pediatric cancer patients and their families to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a special party, including a traditional lunch of turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, games, gifts, crafts and an interactive performance by the Joffrey Ballet’s Exelon Strobel Dancers. More than 200 patients and family members are expected to attend.

    Organizations involved in the activities include: 12 Oaks Foundation, Bear Necessities, Children’s Oncology Services, CureSearch, Dunkin’ Donuts, Gilda’s Club, Girl Scouts, Holiday Heroes, Icing Smiles, Jokes4Miles, Ladies Philoptochos Society, Make-A-Wish and St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

