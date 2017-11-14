Lewis University is First in U.S. to Deliver Admissions Letters by Drone

Newswise — Lewis University kicked off the College Admission season with a special delivery to eight Romeoville High School students. A Lewis University Unmanned Aircraft Systems program drone delivered a college admissions acceptance letter November 13 to the students at their high school.

“Being the first delivery of this kind in the nation demonstrates how Lewis University is a leader in aviation education from the first moments of your Lewis University experience,” Dr. David Livingston, president of Lewis University, said.

The students receiving the official acceptance letters by drone delivery were Yamilette Arias, Abbey Brand, Ryan Dabrowski, Abigail Diaz, Daniel Gal, Jeremy Kinsley, Ashley Pitt and Malik Tifah.

“We are excited to be taking part in this unique way of notifying Romeoville High School students of their acceptance to Lewis University,” Derek Kinder, principal of Romeoville High School, said. “At all grade levels in Valley View School District, we emphasize college and career readiness. This event reinforces to all of our students the possibilities available to them after high school graduation.”

“We’re so proud that the first drone delivery of this type happened right here in Romeoville. Innovation leads to progress and Lewis University is a prime example of this,” Mayor John Noak said. “What a great experience for these students. They were not only accepted to a leading college, but they were part of a major milestone in the advancement of drones.”

Since 1932, Lewis University has led the field of aviation education by preparing students from around the world to succeed in the aviation industries. An on-site airport, experienced and industry-leading faculty, personalized learning, degree programs that provide a specialized experience. A well-rounded business, management and liberal arts education have made Lewis University’s aviation program one of the most respected in the nation.

Lewis University is an innovative and entrepreneurial Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs to 6,500 students. Sponsored by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, Lewis University is nationally recognized for preparing intellectually engaged, ethically grounded, globally connected and socially responsible graduates. Visit www.lewisu.edu for further information.