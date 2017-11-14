 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Smith School of Business Expert Available to Comment on Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2017.

Article ID: 685192

Released: 14-Nov-2017 1:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: Stephen J.R. Smith School of Business, Queen's University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Economics, Entrepreneurship, Local - Canada
KEYWORDS
  • Global Wealth, new report

    • Bertrand Malsch is an assistant professor of accounting at Smith School of Business. His research is informed by sociological and organizational perspectives and aims to develop a better understanding of regulation and control, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, financial auditing and professional expertise. Bertrand’s work is published in top accounting and business journals, including Accounting, Organizations and Society, Journal of Management Studies and Organization Studies.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!