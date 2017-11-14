Smith School of Business Expert Available to Comment on Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report 2017.
Bertrand Malsch is an assistant professor of accounting at Smith School of Business. His research is informed by sociological and organizational perspectives and aims to develop a better understanding of regulation and control, corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, financial auditing and professional expertise. Bertrand’s work is published in top accounting and business journals, including Accounting, Organizations and Society, Journal of Management Studies and Organization Studies.