Academic Freedom and Hungary’s Central European University—Nov. 30 Panel at NYU’s Remarque Institute

Newswise — New York University’s Remarque Institute will host “More than a University is at Stake: The Battle to Keep CEU Alive in the Age of Political Populism,” on Thurs., Nov. 30, 4-5:45 p.m. (60 5th Ave., 8th Floor [between 12th and 13th Sts.]).

This spring, Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, sponsored legislation—known as Lex CEU—intended to restrict the operation and academic freedom of Budapest’s Central European University (CEU) and other international universities operating in Hungary. This action has been met with Hungarian, European, and international outrage and protest.

This panel discussion, which features John Shattuck, the rector of the CEU from 2009 to 2016 and former assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights, and labor, will consider the impact of the government’s action and its implications for Europe and higher education globally.

Panelists will also include Kati Marton, a trustee of the CEU who served as a foreign correspondent for ABC News and NPR and is the author of “True Believer: Stalin’s Last American Spy,” and NYU Professor Larry Wolff, executive director of the Remarque Institute and author of “Inventing Eastern Europe” and “The Singing Turk,” among other works.

The Remarque Institute was created at New York University in 1995 under the direction of the late Professor Tony Judt. Its purpose is to support and promote the study and discussion of Europe and to encourage and facilitate communication between Americans and Europeans. The Institute was named after Erich Maria Remarque, whose widow, Paulette Goddard, made a bequest to New York University. For more go to: http://as.nyu.edu/remarque.html.

