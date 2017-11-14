 
Experts Available to Comment on #Blackfriday and #CyberMonday Consumer Psychology and Decision Making

    University of Delaware professors Michal Herzenstein, left, and Jaehee Jung, are experts who can comment on stories about consumer behavior and psychology on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Behavioral Science, Marketing
  Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Shopping, Holidays, Consumer Attitude,
  fashion industry, Consumer Behavior
    • Newswise — The University of Delaware boasts experts who can serve as sources for articles on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

    Jaehee Jung, a professor in the Department of Fashion & Apparel Studies, examines the psychology of consumer behavior, particularly in regards to clothing, across cultures. Her research focuses on apparel branding and consumer culture, especially cultural influences on marketing strategies.

    Michal Herzenstein, an Associate Professory of Marketing in UD's Lerner College of Business & Economics, studies consumer decision making and is especially interested in consumer financial decision making. She encourages consumers to check list prices vs. Black Friday prices and to buy an item because you need the item, not because it is discounted.

    To set up an interview, contact Peter Bothum at 302-831-1418 or pbothum@udel.edu.

