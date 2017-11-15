Public Art Initiative ‘Portals’ at Cal State Dominguez Hills Invites Engagement in Criminal Justice Dialogues, Other Conversations Across the Globe

Newswise — (Carson, CA) -- “Portals,” the global public art initiative created by Shared Studios, has chosen California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) as its new Los Angeles location, starting Nov. 14 through the end of the fall 2017 semester. “Portals” are mobile art installations housed in gold painted shipping containers equipped with immersive audio-visual technology, which enables participants to engage in live and full-bodied Criminal Justice Dialogues and other conversations with people in identical shipping containers across the globe.

WHEN: The portal will be open Nov. 14 through the end of the fall 2017 semester, Monday-Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: The portal is adjacent to the University Theatre at CSUDH. The university is located at 1000 E Victoria Street, Carson, CA 90747. Click here for directions and a printable campus map.

TO RSVP: To reserve a 20-minute time slot in the portal visit www.sharedstudios.com/losangeles. Email la@sharedstudios.com for information regarding specific programming, individuals, classes and groups. Walk-in participants are also encouraged, and must be 18 years of age or older.

The goal of “Portals” is to amplify the voices of individuals and communities directly affected by police violence, and whose perspectives are too often missing from conversations on this critical issue. Open to the general public and the campus community, the Los Angeles Portal will connect visitors with participants across the globe to engage in conversations, primarily as part of Criminal Justice Dialogues. Individuals and groups may also reserve time in the portal to discuss social issues not related to criminal justice.

“Portals” dialogues were initiated and funded by Yale University’s Justice Collaboratory and the MacArthur Foundation, and make up a growing collection of conversations between persons in highly policed communities—including Newark, Milwaukee, Baltimore, South Chicago, and Mexico City. Portal conversations are recorded, anonymized, and analyzed by noted scholars and professors Tracey Meares and Vesla Weaver at Yale University. Weaver co-authored Arresting Citizenship: The Democratic Consequences of American Crime Control. Meares was a member of the Task Force on 21st Century Policing, founded by former President Barack Obama.

The Los Angeles Portal is hosted by PRAXIS and its founder Devon Tsuno, assistant professor of Art and Design at CSUDH. PRAXIS is an extracurricular, cross-disciplinary art engagement program, which brings artists, designers, students, and community members together to explore the history, social conditions, neighborhoods, and storylines of South Los Angeles.

About Shared_Studios

Shared_Studios is a multidisciplinary art, design and technology collective focused on carving wormholes across the world. Since launching in 2014, Portals have expanded to more than a dozen countries and have connected more than 35,000 people around the world in intimate, one-on-one dialogues. Prior Portals participants include Barack Obama, Ban Ki-moon, Haider al-Abadi, John Kerry, Samantha Power, Sergey Brin, Fareed Zakaria, Ewan McGregor and more. Sites include Herat, Kigali, Berlin, San Francisco, an IDP camp in Iraq and more. Global media has covered Portals including the New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC, PBS, FOX, and many more.

About California State University, Dominguez Hills

California State University, Dominguez Hills, centrally located in the greater Los Angeles South Bay region, is a model urban university with a wide range of academic programming, providing accessible, high quality, and transformative education to students aspiring to succeed and thrive in a complex, global society. Since 1960, CSU Dominguez Hills has served a diverse community of learners and educators collaborating to change lives and communities for the better. A national model and laboratory for student success, the university offers a proven path to opportunity and social equity, advancing a college-focused culture in the communities it serves while providing vital resources of knowledge, talent, and leadership to the greater Los Angeles region and beyond.

Today, CSU Dominguez Hills boasts over 100,000 alumni – doctors, scientists, engineers, educators, entrepreneurs – who are leaders in education, health, technology, entertainment, public service, and business, making a difference in their fields, in people’s lives, and in their communities. For more information, visit www.csudh.edu.