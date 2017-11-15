ACA Individual Mandate Repeal Effort: Experts Available

EVANSTON, Ill. --- Northwestern University professors Craig Garthwaite and Amanda Starc can offer perspective on the revised Senate tax proposal, including the proposed repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate.

These experts from the Kellogg School of Management can explain why repealing the mandate would have the opposite intended effect on the individual insurance market.

Craig Garthwaite is co-director of the Health Enterprise Management Program at Kellogg. His recent work focuses on the private sector effects of the Affordable Care Act. He also tweets regularly on the topic. Garthwaite can be reached at c-garthwaite@kellogg.northwestern.edu or 202-746-0990.

“Even though the individual mandate is part of the ACA that people don't like, it's the feature of the bill they need in order to get the part that they do like, such as the ban on considering preexisting conditions,” Garthwaite said.

Amanda Starc is an associate professor of strategy at Kellogg and a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Her research examines the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement markets as well as consumer behavior in insurance exchanges. Starc can be reached at amanda.starc@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

“The elimination of the individual mandate is likely to result in a smaller share of healthy people participating in the individual insurance market,” Starc said.

More information about Starc's perspective on the role of the individual mandate and insurance subsidies is available.

