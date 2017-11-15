CalStateTEACH Named Apple Distinguished School

Newswise — The California State University's (CSU) CalStateTEACH program has been recognized as an Apple Distinguished School for 2017-2019 for its innovative one-to-one iPad implementation. The program's mobile learning initiative provides access to CalStateTEACH candidates so that they can learn anywhere at any time as the curriculum is delivered on iPads.

"As the entire CalStateTEACH curriculum is delivered online, the use of cutting-edge technology is critical to the success of our students," said Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, CSU assistant vice chancellor for Teacher Education and Public School Programs. "Recognition as an Apple Distinguished School reflects the innovative efforts of our faculty and the engaging learning environment CalStateTEACH provides for students across California."

CalStateTEACH is an online site-based multiple subject teacher preparation program serving the state of California. It is dedicated to preparing tomorrow's teachers wherever they live and ameliorating the digital divide in rural remote and urban underserved schools.

CalStateTEACH has integrated new models of educational technology – including the creation of multi-touch books and the development of applications to deliver instruction – that foster critical thinking, group problem solving and collaboration, and reinforce core and interdisciplinary content knowledge.

Through the statewide CalStateTEACH program and the 22 campus-based teacher education programs, the CSU educates the most teachers in the nation.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership and educational excellence that use technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching and the school environment and have documented results of academic accomplishment.

