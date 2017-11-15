NUS Graduates Are 16th Most Employable in the World

Newswise — Graduates from the National University of Singapore (NUS) are among the world’s most employable. The latest Global University Employability Ranking published by Times Higher Education (THE) placed NUS 16th globally and 4th in Asia. The University is also the only Singapore university to be among the world’s 20 best universities for employment.

Now in its seventh year, the Global University Employability Ranking measures how universities perform on graduate employability. The global annual survey was conducted with 2,500 recruiters from 22 countries, and a second panel of 3,500 international managers around the world. Survey participants were asked to define what they look for in graduates and choose the universities they believe produce the most employable graduates. The companies that had participated in the survey covered all major business sectors, had more than 5,000 employees each and recruited more than 50 graduates each year.

Professor Tan Eng Chye, NUS Deputy President (Academic Affairs) and Provost said, “We are pleased that NUS graduates continue to be among the most sought-after by employers around the world. This is a demonstration of how NUS’ transformative education, which stresses academic rigour, experiential learning, global exposure and real-world relevance, provides our graduates with strong employment prospects.”

“NUS will continue to vigorously pursue our strategy of nurturing future-ready graduates and build upon our efforts to prepare our students for a dynamic, fast-changing workplace of the future. We will also further develop the University into an institution for lifelong learning, where our graduates could continually upgrade their skills and develop new competencies to excel in their careers in Singapore and around the world,” Prof Tan added.

Earlier in September this year, NUS was ranked 22nd globally in the THE World University Rankings 2018 and emerged as the top university in Asia for the third consecutive year in the annual rankings. The University also topped the inaugural THE Asia-Pacific University Rankings in July.

The full results of the Global University Employability Ranking 2017 are available at: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/student/best-universities/best-universities-graduate-jobs-global-university-employability-ranking