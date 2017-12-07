Angela Merkel Biographer Mushaben on “Becoming the World’s Most Powerful Woman,” Dec. 11 at NYU’s Deutsches Haus

Newswise — Joyce Mushaben, author of the recently released Becoming the World’s Most Powerful Woman: Angela Merkel and the Transformation of United Germany, will discuss the German chancellor’s life and impact on her country on Mon., Dec. 11, 6:30 p.m. at NYU’s Deutsches Haus (42 Washington Mews location [at University Place]).

Mushaben, a Curators’ Professor of Comparative Politics and former director of the Institute for Women’s and Gender Studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, will be in conversation with Christian Martin, the Max Weber Chair in German and European Studies at NYU’s Center for European and Mediterranean Studies.

Observers see Angela Merkel as a leader who has redefined not only the way Germans see themselves, but also the way that politicians world-wide perceive women in power. Many say her pragmatic, data-driven approach to politics – grounded in a commitment to freedom, human rights, and personal responsibility – has produced paradigm shifts in many national policies in the wake of major European crises.

Mushaben’s analysis provides an overview of Merkel’s leadership performance across multiple domains, locating them within the broader context of German policies before and after uniﬁcation.

Mushaben’s works include Identity without a Hinterland? Continuity and Change in National Consciousness in the German Democratic Republic, 1949-1989 (1993); From Post-War to Post-Wall Generations: Changing Attitudes towards the National Question and NATO in the Federal Republic of Germany (1998); The Changing Faces of Citizenship: Integration and Mobilization among Ethnic Minorities in Germany (2008); and, Gendering the European Union: New Responses to Old Democratic Deficits (co-edited with Gabriele Abels, 2012).

Martin, also a professor of political science at the University of Kiel, Germany, studies the political conditions and consequences of globalization and regional integration. He has published on the effects of globalization for electoral participation and, most recently, on the incentive to adopt more proportional voting systems in a highly globalized environment. His current research project is on backlashes against globalization and EU integration.

Events at Deutsches Haus are free and open to the public. If you would like to attend this event, please send an email to deutscheshaus.rsvp@nyu.edu. As space at Deutsches Haus is limited, please arrive 10 minutes prior to the event.

Please call 212.998.8660 for more information. Subways: R, W (8th St.); 6 (Astor Pl.)

# # #

