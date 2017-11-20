ALCEA ADVISORS, the Reference Partner for Oncology Startups in Europe, Welcomes Dr. Henri Chaoul as a Member of Its Investment Committee

Newswise — Paris, France, November 20, 2017 — ALCEA ADVISORS, the reference partner for oncology startups in Europe, announced today the appointment of Dr. Henri Chaoul as a Member to its Investment Committee.

Dr. Henri Chaoul has a wealth of experience in financial advisory, private equity, asset management and investment banking in Senior Executive roles at leading global organizations.

Most recently, Dr. Henri Chaoul has been the Founder and Managing Partner of Levantine Partners a Financial Advisory Firm. He currently serves on the Board of Creditbank SAL, a leading commercial bank in Lebanon, as an independent Board Member.

Prior to that, Dr. Henri Chaoul was the Chief Investment Strategist at Alkhabeer Capital, Research Division where he was responsible for research, development of investment strategy and management of the proprietary capital of the firm overseeing the investment of approximately $1bn. He also served as Managing Director at Credit Suisse, running Europe's Buy-Side Insights Group, Global Managing Partner at KPMG's economic consulting practice and Partner at the Monitor Group.

Managing Partner and Cofounder Jean-Sébastien Lénik said “Henri brings unparalleled transactional expertise to ALCEA’s Investment Committee. His proven track record as a Senior Executive and Investment Professional across a broad range of investment contexts, geographies and industries will be instrumental in delivering value through innovative transactions and business combinations ensuring the highest standards of performance to ALCEA’s investors. We look forward to having him on board with us.”

Dr. Henri Chaoul said “ALCEA’s mission and position are unique in the greater health care industry. With its focus on oncology startups in Europe, ALCEA is sourcing, funding and managing breakthrough innovative companies that will change the landscape of the oncology ecosystem and oncology treatments. I am very excited to be part of that story along leading minds in this area.”

About ALCEA ADVISORS

ALCEA ADVISORS (www.alceaadvisors.com) partners and invests in the most transformative European healthcare startups to revolutionize cancer care. We are committed to support visionary founders working in the fields of biopharma, medTech, bioinformatics and digital health.

Contact: info@alceaadvisors.com — 7 rue Meyerbeer, 75009 Paris, France.