ALCEA ADVISORS, the Reference Partner for Oncology Startups in Europe, Welcomes Dr. Steve Arlington as a Member of Its Investment Committee

Newswise — Paris, France, November 20, 2017 — ALCEA ADVISORS, the reference partner for oncology startups in Europe, announced today the appointment of Dr. Steve Arlington as a Member to its Investment Committee.

Dr. Steve Arlington has considerable experience working in and consulting to the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, strategic studies, new product and business development and manufacturing across the healthcare industry.

Most recently, Dr. Steve Arlington was a Partner at PwC leading their global Pharmaceutical Team in Advisory Services. He previously led the IBM Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Global Team. Dr. Steve Arlington now works with a portfolio of interests and is a visiting professor at University College London, Department of Biochemical Engineering. He works extensively with company boards and senior management in the areas of strategy, R&D, new product launch and regulatory affairs. He is also President of the not-for-profit global R&D Pistoia Alliance, a member of the Royal Society of Medicine in the UK and of the faculty of the European Center of Pharmaceutical Medicine in Basel and Beijing Medical Schools.

Managing Partner and Cofounder Jean-Sébastien Lénik said “Steve has unmatched experience working with leading research organizations, biopharma, diagnostics and technology companies. With Steve, we bring actionable insights across our strategy to empower ALCEA’s investment decision-making. We are honored and excited to have him on board with us.”

Dr. Steve Arlington said “I am delighted to be appointed to the investment committee of ALCEA and look forward to being able to support investment in top quality innovation for the benefit of the patient in oncology”

“Steve’s exceptional track record leading global professional services firms and advising life sciences companies across a number of market cycles and important structural transformations worldwide set the highest standards for ALCEA’s investment decisions ” commented Partner and Cofounder Gonçalo Vilaça.

About ALCEA ADVISORS

ALCEA ADVISORS (www.alceaadvisors.com) partners and invests in the most transformative European healthcare startups to revolutionize cancer care. We are committed to support visionary founders working in the fields of biopharma, medTech, bioinformatics and digital health.

