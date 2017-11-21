 
The First Conference of Parties to the Minamata Convention

Newswise — BRI attended the first meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Minamata Convention on Mercury (COP1), which took place from September 24-29, 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland. The theme of the Conference was "Make Mercury History." At COP1, global leaders, UN delegates, and NGO's worked towards defining guidelines to aid countries in meeting the requirements of the Convention, to ultimately reduce mercury exposure to humans and the environment. Watch this short video, Make Mercury History, to learn more about the Minamata Convention and its global impact.

