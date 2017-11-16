Eccles School MBA Program Jumps 10 Spots in Bloomberg Businessweek Rankings

Newswise — The University of Utah David Eccles School of Business MBA program jumped 10 spots in the Bloomberg Businessweek Best Business Schools ranking released today, placing the Eccles School at No. 56 in the country and No. 8 in the West.

The Eccles School Full-Time MBA program also saw a significant jump in job placement rankings, vaulting nearly 20 spots from No. 50 to No. 33, giving it the highest job placement ranking in the state and No. 5 in the West.

“These rankings are an indication of the continued and growing excellence of our MBA program,” said Taylor Randall, dean of the David Eccles School of Business. “Our MBA students continue to earn an exceptional education that prepares them for outstanding careers after graduation, and our career services staff work tirelessly to ensure our students connect with the best employers in Utah and across the country.”

The Eccles School MBA program boasts a 91.2 percent job placement rate three months after graduation, beating out the 86.2 percent average of the 85 schools ranked by Bloomberg Businessweek. MBA graduates saw significant gains in salary, with a 122 percent increase in salary from pre-MBA to six years after graduation.

“Our continued rise in rankings can be attributed primarily to the success of our MBA Career Management Center and their commitment to creating a personalized career path for each student, fostering corporate partnerships, and maintaining strong alumni relationships throughout the nation,” said Brad Vierig, associate dean of MBA programs and executive education at the Eccles School.

Bloomberg Businessweek best U.S. business schools rankings are based on data compiled from more than 600 recruiters, 10,000 alumni, and 9,000 recent graduates of full-time MBA programs. To see all rankings and methodology, please visit https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2017-best-business-schools/.

About Bloomberg Businessweek

Bloomberg Businessweek offers a global perspective, timely insights, and unique stories to a new breed of business leader who has an original vision for the future and a willingness to think differently. Founded in 1929, the magazine is a trusted market leader with a global circulation of 1.5 million and is available in more than 150 countries. Bloomberg Businessweek covers the business world like no one else can by drawing on more than 2,700 journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries.

About the David Eccles School of Business

The Eccles School is synonymous with ‘doing.’ The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, seven other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in seven areas and executive education curricula. The School is also home to 12 institutes, centers and initiatives that deliver academic research and support an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit Eccles.Utah.edu or call 801-581-7676.