Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) presents Neurologist Pioneering Award to Dr. Anthony Furlan

Newswise — CLEVELAND -- Anthony Furlan, MD, the Gilbert W. Humphrey Professor and Chairman of the Department of Neurology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and Co-Director of the UH Neurological Institute, is the 2017 recipient of the Neurologist Pioneering Award from the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN).

The award was presented at the SVIN Annual Meeting in Boston, Nov. 8-11, 2017.

The SVIN Neurologist Pioneering Award is given in recognition of outstanding contributions to the field of interventional neurology.

Dr. Furlan has organized and led several multicenter clinical trials for the treatment of stroke and has been instrumental in developing national guidelines for stroke management.

He was the Principal Investigator for PROACT II (Prolyse in Acute Cerebral Thromboembolism Trial II) which established the proof of principle of intra-arterial thrombolysis beyond three hours. He was the North American Principal Investigator for the DIAS/DEDAS trials (Desmoteplase in Acute Ischemic Stroke) and the PI for the 90-center CLOSURE trial (Patent Foramen Ovale in Stroke).

More recently, he was on the Steering Committee of the landmark DAWN study published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the SVIN meeting. The study expanded the treatment window for using thrombectomy to treat strokes in select patients from the current practice of less than six hours to up to 24 hours.

Dr. Furlan co-authored AHA Guidelines for the Management of Acute Ischemic Stroke and the AHA supplement for Thrombolytic Therapy in Acute Stroke. He chaired the NIH/NINDS Hospital Care of Acute Stroke Task Force on the Rapid Identification and Treatment of Acute Stroke and was instrumental in establishing treatment time targets for IV tPA. He also served as co-chairman of the National Stroke Association Stroke Center Network and as chairman of the AHA Northeast Ohio Affiliate Operation Stroke.

He also oversaw the writing of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education curriculum for interventional neurology for the American Academy of Neurology.

