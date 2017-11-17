Fellows Selected for 2018 AMSSM Traveling Fellowship to Scandinavia

Newswise — AMSSM has selected Leonardo Oliveira, MD and Jason Zaremski, MD to serve as Junior Traveling Fellows for AMSSM's 2018 International Traveling Fellowship program tour to Scandinavia. Drs. Oliveira and Zaremski will join AMSSM Founder and Past President John Lombardo, MD, who will serve as Senior Traveling Fellow for the May 16-31, 2018 tour.

The Traveling Fellowship program offers an opportunity for academic exchange and clinical immersion for sports medicine physicians to teach and learn sports medicine on a global level.

During the first half of the exchange, International Visiting Fellow Hilde Moseby Berge, MD, PhD, will spend two weeks in the U.S., from April 24-May 7. She will serve as a keynote speaker at the 2018 AMSSM Annual Meeting and visit sports medicine centers in South Carolina, Virginia and Massachusetts.

The second half of the tour will feature AMSSM Traveling Fellows visiting Sweden, Norway and Denmark and include presentations at sports medicine conferences in Norway and Sweden.

Dr. Oliveira is a sports medicine physician at the University of Chicago. He provides skilled non-surgical care for athletic and musculoskeletal injuries in teens and adults, and his specialties include concussion care and ultrasound-guided diagnostic and interventional procedures. Dr. Oliveira treats sports medicine and musculoskeletal injuries in athletes at Concordia University Chicago. He also has experience providing care for runners, including the Chicago and Cleveland marathons in recent years. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine.

"As an AMSSM travelling fellow, I seek to provide the Scandinavian sports medicine physicians and scientists an ethnic diverse background and a multitude of clinical, administrative and research experiences with the goal to enhance collaboration and partnership within our countries and sports medicine societies," said Dr. Oliveira, who completed medical school in Brazil and his residency and fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. "Having been in similar situations at earlier stages of my career, I am certain that now as a faculty and practicing physician I will return from Sweden, Norway and Denmark with a different level of sports medicine knowledge, research acumen and cultural experience which will be invaluable for my career and my roles with the AMSSM."

Dr. Zaremski is a sports medicine physician at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL. He is the Co-Medical Director for the High School Outreach Program. He has published numerous peer-reviewed musculoskeletal and sports medicine related manuscripts. He has a particular research interest and expertise in the overhead throwing athlete and has published original research related to the Ulnar Collateral Ligament. He has also presented internationally on this topic. Dr. Zaremski is board certified in sports medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation.

"The AMSSM Traveling Fellowship program will provide me the opportunity to interact with sports medicine leaders from around the world with global academic learning opportunities not available in other settings," Dr. Zaremski said. "I anticipate learning from our colleagues and hope to provide novel clinical and research sports medicine-based ideas that will be of great interest to our colleagues in Scandinavia as well as develop ideas to continue to grow our Outreach Sports Medicine program at my institution."

This program was made possible by generous support the AMSSM Foundation received from DJO Global. AMSSM wishes to thank DJO Global for its educational support of this exchange of ideas and knowledge by world leaders in sports medicine.

