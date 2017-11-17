Akua Afriyie-Gray, MD, Named to Chicago List of Prominent African-Americans in Medicine

Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL - Loyola Medicine OB/GYN Akua Afriyie-Gray, MD, FACOG, was honored as one of Chicago's most prominent African-Americans in medicine on Thursday, November 16 at the Harlem Fine Arts Show opening night gala.

Dr. Afriyie-Gray, medical director of women's health at Loyola Medicine, has a passion for educating young women on the importance of gynecological health. "My patients start out with me very early," she said. "Soon enough, they're in their 20s, getting married, at child-bearing age and I get to share in that special time as well."

Dr. Afriyie-Gray is one of 19 Chicago-area doctors who were honored at the gala for their outstanding professional and philanthropic work. The Harlem Fine Arts Show is the largest traveling art show that profiles achievements in the arts, education, healthcare and economics. The theme of this year's Harlem Fine Arts Show is "Health and the Healing Power of Art."

Dr. Afriyie-Gray is an assistant professor and head of student education in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.

Dr. Afriyie-Gray earned a medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago and completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology from Georgetown University Medical Center.

To learn more about Loyola Medicine or find a physician, visit http://loyolamedicine.org